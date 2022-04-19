Cote d’Ivoire 2023: CAF hand Super Eagles easy draw + All Groups

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has been handed an easy draw in Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The draw was conducted by South African legend Lucas Radebe and Cote d’Ivoire’s former striker Solomon Kalou.
In the draw on Tuesday, the Super Eagles will do battle with Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and either Sao Tome and Principe or Mauritius.
The former African champions will play their game of the group against Lone Star of Sierra Leone.
While Nigeria is ranked third best in Africa and 30th in the world, Sierra Leone are 108, Guinea-Bissau (115) and Sao Tome and Principle (181).
The top two countries in all the groups are through to the 24-team biennial fiesta in Cote d’Ivoire.
GROUP A
Nigeria
Sierra Leone
G-Bissau
S/Principe/Mauritius
GROUP B
Burkina Faso
Cape Verde
Togo
Eswasini
GROUP C
Cameroon
Kenya
Namibia
Burundi
GROUP D
Egypt
Guinea
Malawi
Ethiopia
GROUP E
Ghana
Madagascar
Angola
CAR
GROUP F
Algeria
Uganda
Niger
Tanzania
GROUP G
Mali
Congo
The Gambia
South Sudan
GROUP H
Cote d’Ivoire
Zambia
Comoros
Lesotho
GROUP I
DR Congo
Gabon
Mauritania
Sudan
GROUP J
Tunisia
Equatorial Guinea
Libya
Botswana
GROUP K
Morocco
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Liberia
GROUP L
Senegal
Benin
Mozambique
Rwanda.