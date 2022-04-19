Cote d’Ivoire 2023: CAF hand Super Eagles easy draw + All Groups

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles, has been handed an easy draw in Cote d’Ivoire 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The draw was conducted by South African legend Lucas Radebe and Cote d’Ivoire’s former striker Solomon Kalou.

In the draw on Tuesday, the Super Eagles will do battle with Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and either Sao Tome and Principe or Mauritius.

The former African champions will play their game of the group against Lone Star of Sierra Leone.

While Nigeria is ranked third best in Africa and 30th in the world, Sierra Leone are 108, Guinea-Bissau (115) and Sao Tome and Principle (181).

The top two countries in all the groups are through to the 24-team biennial fiesta in Cote d’Ivoire.

GROUP A

Nigeria

Sierra Leone

G-Bissau

S/Principe/Mauritius

GROUP B

Burkina Faso

Cape Verde

Togo

Eswasini

GROUP C

Cameroon

Kenya

Namibia

Burundi

GROUP D

Egypt

Guinea

Malawi

Ethiopia

GROUP E

Ghana

Madagascar

Angola

CAR

GROUP F

Algeria

Uganda

Niger

Tanzania

GROUP G

Mali

Congo

The Gambia

South Sudan

GROUP H

Cote d’Ivoire

Zambia

Comoros

Lesotho

GROUP I

DR Congo

Gabon

Mauritania

Sudan

GROUP J

Tunisia

Equatorial Guinea

Libya

Botswana

GROUP K

Morocco

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Liberia

GROUP L

Senegal

Benin

Mozambique

Rwanda.