Cosmas Maduka loses wife, Kalu condoles with him, family

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has commiserated with the Founder and President of Cosharis Group of companies, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, over the demise of his wife, Charity Maduka.

The former two-term Governor of Abia state sent his condolence via a statement by his Media Office on Monday.

Describing the deceased as a virtuous woman and strong pillar of support to the womenfolk, Kalu stressed that Maduka will be remembered for her good deeds.

The former Governor urged the family members of the deceased to uphold her worthy legacies, adding that the late Vice President of Cosharis Group contributed to humanity through various initiatives.

He prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give Dr. Maduka the fortitude to bear the sad loss.

Kalu said: “I convey my sincere condolences to the Founder and President of Cosharis Group of Companies, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Mrs. Charity Maduka.

“It is a huge loss to the country in view of the contributions of the deceased to the business world and humanity.

“She was a role model and pillar of support to the womenfolk.

“Her good works will continue to speak for her.

“Above all, she lived a purposeful life dedicated to the service of God and humanity.”

Kalu also extended his condolences to the government and people of Anambra State over the painful loss.