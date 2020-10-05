The representative of Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has demanded for the introduction of Mosaic Law to fight corruption in the country.

To this end, Adeyemi said he will propose an amendment to the Acts of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to accommodate the proposed Mosaic Law.

The Mosaic Law, which is also known as the Law of Moses, primarily refers to the Torah or the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, traditionally believed to have been written by Moses.

Speaking during a retreat for the Senate Press Corps in Lokoja at the weekend, Adeyemi said the enactment of the Mosaic Law will discourage public officials from stealing public fund.

He said: “Like I said on the floor of the Senate, if we want this country to be great, we must look at some Acts of parliament, moreso the ones that have to do with anti-graft agencies.

“I want my children to be happier than I am in Nigeria.

“And to do that, there must be enough money to meet the needs and aspirations of the people.

“What am I talking about?

“Let us confront corruption.

“Very soon I’m coming back to the chamber to bring bills on ICPC and EFCC.

“I want us to introduce Mosaic Law, what you call Sharia Law.

“By the time you cut the hands of 10, 20 people in this country, nobody will want to steal again.

“By the time you say two, three people should face serious punishment….

“If you say that is too harsh, let us have mechanised agriculture of about 200, 250 acres, once you are involved in corruption, you will spend your life farming for us.”

Senator Adeyemi also described the emergence of Yahaya Bello as the Kogi State Governor as “divine”.

He said Bello was reelected because he was able to bring everyone together in his first term.

He said: “There are things within a state that determines who wins the election.

“Let me just give you one of the secrets why the governor won this election.” he said.

“When he came into office, he brought everyone together.

“He won again because he was able to put in some landmark achievements that others could not do.

“In my senatorial district, we have a rice mill.

“It is one of the biggest that you can think of.

“What is affecting the commencement of the rice mill, where 2,000 people will be employed, is that the federal road to that place is bad.

“But this governor went to my area and put a rice mill that will employ about 2,000 people.”