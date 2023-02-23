Corruption cannot thrive if Nigerians choose right democratic leader, says CISLAC boss

The Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Ibrahim Musa, said corruption cannot thrive in the defence and security sector only if Nigerians got it right in their choice of a democratic leadership.

He also stressed that it was important for the Nigerian media and members of the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to set an agenda for incoming political office holders, towards repositioning the defence and security sector for a more responsible and accountable service that will further entrench democracy in Nigeria.

Musa said this during a one-day CSOs and Media dialogue on repositioning the defence and security sector, to strengthen democracy in Nigeria which recently held in Abuja.

His words: “As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls again, they must be mindful of the fact that corruption cannot thrive in the defence and security sector only if they got it right in their choice of a democratic leadership. As elections draw nearer, and as patriotic citizens, we need to set an agenda for incoming political office holders, towards repositioning the defence and security sector for a more responsible and accountable service that will further entrench democracy in Nigeria.”

According to Musa, Nigeria’s defence and security sector must always be seen as carrying out its mandate in an objective manner.

He argued that Nigerians must not be politicized and used for targeted, biased, and selfish goals. He stressed that in times past, Nigerians saw how corrupt cases such as that of the Dasuki Gate fizzled away.

“We also saw how the case with the former chairman of the EFCC was handled. In recent times, there have also been many other corrupt cases that made the media headlines but somehow, they just disappeared, and nothing was heard of them again. Although these corrupt activities happened, their perpetrators still go about their daily activities freely with so much impunity because certain political interest must be protected. This is because it takes political will to entrench effective civilian oversight of the sector. Over the years, election exercises have been characterized with militarization, this is because politicians, as usual, would want to insist on enforcing themselves on the people. They influence the roles of the defence and security agents through heavy funding and with this, compromise their professional credibility.”

The CISLAC boss explained that this was the right time to demand commitments, objective and unbiased representation, both from the defence and security sector and from politicians seeking various political offices.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya has directed his men to be apolitical in their conduct during the exercise. In the same vein, the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, has tasked his men likewise. We are watching, we hope to see their words come to play during the exercise. No defence or security personnel should be compromised or seen exhibiting unprofessionalism during the elections just because of what they feel they stand to gain after these politicians assume office. If they are caught, they must be seen to be punished commensurately. Democracy is centred around the people, anything short of this is a No,” said Musa.

He also mentioned that CISLAC and its partners will continue to push for greater accountability and integrity in Nigerian’s defence and security sector through multi-stakeholder engagements, in line with the principles of democratic and participatory governance, to achieve the level of reform Nigerians desire.