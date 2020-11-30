The Controller-General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Ja’afaru Ahmed, says the service has suspended a Deputy Controller of Corrections, Abubakar Sani, over an alleged recruitment scam.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Chuks Njoku, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, alleged that the officer used his position as an officer serving at the Katsina State Command of the NCoS to obtain N2.8m from some persons.

Njoku said: “This was under the guise of helping them secure employment into the correctional service.

“The officer was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission before Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina.

“He faced a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretense and has been suspended from the Service.

“The Service, on the approval of Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) had, on the 26th October, 2020, suspended the officer based on the charge of grouse misconduct reported against him.

“The Service will not take lightly any case of such misconduct against any of its personnel.

“It can be recalled that recently, the CDCFIB approved the dismissal of seven senior officers from the Service based on the recommendation of the Senior Officers Disciplinary Committee.”

Ahmed called on members of the Public with similar or any case against members of staff to forward such to the office for appropriate disciplinary actions.