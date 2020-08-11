The Nigerian Correctional Service has promoted 62 senior officers who participated in the 2019 promotion exercise conducted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board.

The Controller-General, NCoS, Ja’afaru Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Deputy Controller-General, NCoS, Human Resources, John Mrabure, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ahmed stated that the release of the promotion was sequel to the approval of CDCFIB meeting of July 16, 2020.

He noted that the promotion was signed by the Secretary of the Board, Malam Alhassan Yakmut, in a letter No. CDCFIB/NPS/D/S/CORR/505/Vol./ 144.

According to him, the affected officers include 25 Controllers of Corrections, who were promoted to the rank of Assistant Controller-General of Corrections.

“Thirty-seven officers were promoted from the rank of Deputy Controllers of Corrections to Controllers of Corrections,” he said.

Ahmed further stated that out of the 25 newly promoted Assistant-Controllers General, 22 were General Duty officers, one medical doctor, one veterinary doctor and one nurse.

He noted that 27 out of the 37 newly promoted Controller of Corrections were General Duty officers, three medical doctors, one public health, three pharmacists, one caterer and three nurses.

The CG congratulated the affected officers and enjoined them to be more committed to their responsibilities.