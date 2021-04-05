The Imo State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed an attack on its facility in Owerri.

The Public Relations Officer of the service in the state, James Madugba, confirmed the incident in Owerri on Monday.

Madugba who said it occurred at about 2am on Monday.

He also said many inmates escaped.

He said some operational vehicles of the service were burnt.

He added that the service had yet to confirm the number of escaped inmates and damaged vehicles.

Madugba said: “We can confirm that the facility was attacked at about 2am on Monday with operational vehicles burnt and many inmates at large.

“We have yet to confirm definite figures but we’ll make them public as soon as possible.”

He, however, called on residents of the state to go about their businesses.

According to him, the situation is under control.