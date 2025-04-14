Correctional Service denies denying access to remanded activist

The Nigerian Correctional Service, Gombe State Command has denied allegations that it denied members of the Take-It-Back Movement access to their remanded state coordinator, Thomas Umar.

The Controller of Corrections, Gombe State Command, Salihu Abdullahi, made the denial in a statement issued on Sunday in Gombe.

In the statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Hamma, Abdullahi described the allegations, which were circulated by an online news outlet, as false, unpatriotic, and an attempt to tarnish the image of the service.

He said that the NCoS remained committed to upholding the rights of every inmate in accordance with the law.

He said: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Gombe State Command, has been drawn to a purported online report.

“It alleges that officials of the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Gombe, blocked members of the above-mentioned group from visiting the said Thomas Umar.

“The command wishes to inform the general public that this report is false, unpatriotic, and deliberately fabricated to portray the Service in a negative light.”

Hamma explained that Umar had earlier submitted an application through the Welfare Office requesting that only a limited number of authorised individuals be allowed to visit him.

He said: “The names of those individuals were clearly stated in the application.”

He added that Umar specifically noted in the application that any person not listed should only be allowed to visit with his “humble consent”.

Hamma urged journalists to fact-check their reports thoroughly to avoid spreading misinformation, and called on the public to disregard the baseless claims.

“The NCoS is committed to justice, fairness, and the proper reform, rehabilitation, and reintegration of all inmates at the expiration of their custodial terms,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Umar, 32, was remanded on Thursday at the Gombe Medium Security Custodial Centre on the order of the Federal High Court, Gombe.

He is being held for alleged charges bordering on insult, enmity, hatred, and ill-will, offences punishable under the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act of 2015, as amended.

