Correctional Comproller decorates 367 officers in Kwara

The Comptroller of Correctional Service in Kwara, Salami Abdulraheem, Thursday decorated no fewer than 367 officers who were recently elevated to higher ranks.

Speaking with journalists after the decoration exercise in Ilorin, Abdulraheem commended the Comptroller General (C-G) of the Service for working assiduously to improve the welfare of personnel of the Service.

He charged the newly promoted officers to consider their elevation as additional call to duty and demand for increase in service delivery to their fatherland.

Abdulraheem urged them to demonstrate more competence and commitment to justify their new ranks and offices.

He implored the newly promoted officers to show high level of discipline in order to project the good image of Nigeria positively to the outside world.

“This is highly remarkable, first time in history of Kwara command to have this large number of officers promoted

“Promotion is elevation and to whom much is given, much is expected.

“You must maintain and sustain the sanctity of the service in your new positions of responsibility and justify the additional pay that come with it”, the Comptroller said.

One of the promoted officers, Adegbulugbe Philip, commended the authorities for considering them worthy of the elevation.

Philip, who is also the Kwara Command Public Relations Officer, promised to redouble their efforts to ensure the the growth of the service. NAN