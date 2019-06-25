A wife in Lagos State, Akorede Balogun, has found the corpse of her husband, Rasaki Balogun, and that of a yet-to-be-identified woman in their Lagos home.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Elkana said the remains of Balogun and the woman was discovered in the home of the Baloguns as 16, Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate, Ejigbo.

He said Akorede, who discovered the corpses in her husband’s second home, informed the police about the development.

Her said in the statement: “On Thursday, June 20, 2019, around 8am, one Akorede Balogun of Area 2, Igbehandun Estate, New Heaven, Iba, reported at the Iba Police Station that her husband, Rasaki Balogun, 56, of No. 16 Taiwo Oke Street, Victory Estate, Ejigbo, was found dead with his mistress in his sitting room.

“A team of detectives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ejigbo, visited the scene. The corpses of the man and his alleged mistress were found in the pool of their blood with the woman lying on a knife. The man was said to be living alone in the house, while his family live in a different place. The identity of the mistress has yet-to-be established as he was said to have picked her about two days earlier from an unknown location and brought her to the house.

“The crime scene was sealed off for forensic analysis, while the corpses were evacuated to hospital for autopsy. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, have taken over the case on the instruction of the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding their death.”