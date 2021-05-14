Operatives of the Benue State Police Command have recovered the corpses of four victims of two kidnappers nabbed in Osun State in Tavachan forest, Mbamon, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The spokesperson of the Command, Catherine Anene, revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

Anene also revealed that apart from the two suspects: Aondoaseer Terseer, alias Bob Tsetse, 23, and Orkashima David, alias Cash Money, 22, who were nabbed by operatives of the Osun State Police Command, six others who were part of their 10-man gang have also been arrested.

She said the 10-man gang of kidnappers escaped from the Sankara area of the state.

According to the command’s spokesperson, police detectives trailed the fleeing persons and arrested eight of them in Osun State and brought them back to Benue State for further investigation.

She said the suspects on Monday led detectives to Tavachan forest where they buried their victims.

Upon arriving at the scene, Catherine disclosed that a deep well and a shallow grave were found in the forest with decomposed bodies of the suspects’ victims.

Anene said: “Suspects confessed that some of the victims died due to inability to survive the trauma of being held hostage while others were killed for not paying the required ransom.

“Two of the suspects also confessed to have killed their wives for making attempt to expose their nefarious acts.

“Four corpses were exhumed for autopsy while an investigation into the case is ongoing to enable the arrest of suspects at large and unravel more facts about the case.”