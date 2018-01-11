Corpse of Police Sergeant discovered in Osun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State said the corpse of a Police Sergeant has been discovered in the Sawmill Area of Osogbo, the state capital.

The spokesman of the command, Babawale Afolabi, said in a statement that some wood sellers at a sawmill had reported the discovery of the body found in front of Dawodu Petrol Station in the area at about 8am.

Afolabi said investigation carried out by the NSCDC revealed that the deceased was a Police Sergeant attached to the Zonal Police Headquarters in Osogbo.

He said one cell phone, one ATM card and a wrist watch were found on the deceased.

The spokesman said the cause of death of the deceased was yet to be identified as no physical marks were found on the body.

Afolabi, however, said there were traces of a foamy substance on his mouth, adding that the police had been notified of the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Folashade Odoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the command had been notified of the incident.

Odoro said the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary, while the command would conduct further investigation on the matter.