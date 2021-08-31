We’ve recovered corpse of missing 13-year-old boy — Police

The corpse of a 13-year-old mentally challenged boy, who went missing on Saturday in Danzomo village, Suletankarkar Local Government of Jigawa State, has been recovered.

This was contained in a statement by ASP Lawan Shiisu, the Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Police Command, in Dutse on Tuesday.

Shiisu the corpse of the deceased, identified as Gambo Yusuf, was recovered in an open well at about 1230pm.

He said: “On August 29, at about 0740hrs, a man, Yusuf Makeri of Danzomo village Suletankarkar LGA, reported at the Danzomo police outstation that his 13-year-old son, who was mentally challenged, was missing and all efforts made to trace his whereabouts failed.

“However, on Sunday, his corpse was discovered in an open well in the area.”

The PPRO added that the corpse has been evacuated and handed over to his relatives for burial as no foul play suspected in connection with the incident.