Corpse of man killed by SARS Officers yet to be released after 500 days

A lawyer, Jeff Mbatsaddue, on Monday prayed for an order for the police to release the remains of his client’s brother.

The lawyer on Monday revealed this to the National Human Rights Commission’s Independent Investigation Panel.

He said that over 500 days after Simon Nyamkwange was killed by the police, his remains have yet to be released to the family for burial.

The panel is investigating violation of human rights by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other Police Units.

The petition was filed by Nyamkwange’s brother, Abraham.

In the petition, marked 2020/IIP-SARS/ABJ/142, Abraham alleged that the police extrajudicially killed his brother.

The petitioner joined the Divisional Police Officer, Wuse Zone 3 Police Station, Mamman Joseph Barakwai; Investigating Police Officer Ibrahim; Officer Aunde Peter; Officer Mrs Aunde; Vershima Zaki; Commissioner of Police FCT; and the Inspector General of Police as respondents in the petition.

Mbatsaddue told retired Justice Suleiman Galadima, Chairman of the panel, that Nyamkwange’s remains remained at the Wuse General Hospital in Abuja.

“Several efforts, including letters, were written for the release of the corpse to be given a decent burial but to no effect,” he said.

The petitioner also told the panel that the investigating police officer, who was the second respondent in the petition, did not allow him to have access to the mortuary to see the remains of his brother.

He added that he was, however, allowed to see the corpse of the deceased at the Wuse General Hospital by some senior officers.

When asked why the corpse had yet to be released to the family, counsel for the police, Fidelis Ogbobe, told the panel that he was informed by the first respondent, who was the then DPO of Wuse 3 Division, that after the DPO conducted an investigation, the matter was transferred from the station to the Federal Capital Territory Police Command.

Galadima adjourned the petition until November 12.

He directed Mbatsaddue to liaise with the counsel for the panel, China Obiagwu (SAN), and Ogbobe to ensure the release of the victim’s remains to the family.

The petitioner had stated in his petition before the panel that on April 22, 2020 he was informed by his deceased brother’s wife that her husband had been shot by the police at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station.

He added that he went to the station in company with one Dominic Organ and was asked to write a statement by IPO Ibrahim, who later informed them that his brother was shot dead at the Eterna Filing Station, Wuse 2 by SARS officers.

He, therefore, sought the release of the deceased’s corpse for burial as well as payment of compensation to take care of his late brother’s widow and children.