Corpse of man blindfolded, hands tied behind back recovered from river

The Kwara State Fire Service recovered a corpse from Asa River in Ilorin on Monday.

Hassan Adekunle, Head, Media and Publicity Department of the Service, said a resident alerted the Service to the gory site.

He said: “Our officers were able to remove the corpse from the river and handed it to the police.”

Adekunle said the casualty’s hands were tied behind his back and he was blind-folded when found.

He said: “No concrete evidence has been found as regards the cause of the incident.”

Adekunle urged Kwara State residents to be vigilant at all times to prevent similar occurrence.