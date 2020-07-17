The corpse of one of the kidnappers a Youth Corps member in Sagamu, Ogun State has been recovered in a bush at Ilishan Remo area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers had on July 15, 2020 abducted Agnes Okoroji, a Youth Corper attached to the Federal Government Girls College, Sagamu, and Tawa Sosanwo.

However, they met their waterloo when they were intercepted by policemen on routine patrol, led by a Divisional Police Officer, Okiki Agunbiade, a Superintendent of Police, a statement by the spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said.

In a bid to escape arrest, the hoodlums opened fire on the policemen, leading to response by the team, consequent upon which the kidnappers abandoned their Toyota Sienna operation vehicle and the victims were rescued unhurt.

The exchange of gunshot left one of the gang members dead, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

The continuous combing of the bush led to recovery of the corpse of one of them that escaped with gunshot injury.

The Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang.