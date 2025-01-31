Corps members will start receiving N77,000 monthly from February – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has announced that corps members will start receiving a new monthly allowance of N77,000 from February 2025.

Ahmed made the disclosure on Thursday while addressing the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina.

The NYSC DG confirmed that the increment has been included in the 2025 Federal Government budget and will take effect once the budget is passed.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed. By next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” he stated.

Ahmed emphasised the government’s commitment to corps members’ welfare and security, urging them to reciprocate the gesture by serving diligently.

He assured corps members that they would not be posted to areas with security threats, stating: “We will not send our corps members to wherever we have challenges of security threats.

“Wherever we send them, they should be less assured that the place is safe and secured for them to serve.

