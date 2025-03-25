Corps Members to get backlog of delayed N77,000 allowance — FG

The Federal Government has said that members of the National Youth Service Corps will get the backlog of the new N77,000 monthly allowance.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Federal Government had in September 2024 approved a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This put the expected allowance for the corps members at N77,000.

However, the Federal Government had yet to pay the new wage to the corps members, who are still earning N30,000 per month.

But the management of the NYSC has promised that the new minimum wage would be paid to the corps members beginning from the end of March 2025.

In addition to that the Federal Government on Monday promised that the backlog would be paid.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, gave this assurance when he was featured on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Olawande said: “You saw the new DG saying that you will get it, and they’re asking him a question: ‘What about those that are going out now, are they going to receive it (backlog)?’

“He said: ‘We have your details.’

“The backlog, we will work on it and make sure it is paid.

“It may not be immediate. but it will happen.

“It will happen.”

On the reason for the delay in the implementation of the new wage for the corps members, Olawande told Politics Today: “I’ve explained this several times.

“Some people say I always say it is a process.

“It is a process.

“But it’s seriously a process.

“It’s a government line.

“You cannot do a corner piece to do it.

“It was not in the budget when the President announced it.

“And for some agencies and parastatals, you need your salary to be in the budget before it is paid.

“Before anybody can approve anything, you must have a budgetary allocation for it.

“But the budgetary allocation has been done now.

“We are done with the process and it has been approved.

“It has been signed, and now they can start paying it.”

