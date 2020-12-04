The National Human Rights Commission panel investigating allegations of human rights violations against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad on Thursday in Abuja, joined the Chief Medical Director of Garki General Hospital, Abuja as a necessary party in a petition before the panel.

The CMD was joined as a party in the petition filed by a lady, Chinenye Igwetu, on the alleged extra-judicial killing of her younger sister, Linda Igwetu.

The deceased was a member of the National Youths Service Corps as at the time of her death, allegedly caused by one Inspector Benjamin Peters.

Chinenye Igwetu had listed Peters, Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police and Inspector-General of Police as respondents in the petition.

On November 5, the petitioner told the panel that Peters shot her younger sister on July 3, 2018 in Abuja, a day before her passing out from service.

She alleged that when the deceased was taken to the Garki General Hospital after being shot, the hospital refused to treat her, despite the fact that she lost much blood.

She added that the hospital insisted that she should get a male blood donor to donate blood for the deceased even though she, the petitioner, was ready to donate blood to her sister.

At the panel’s sitting on November 16, the panel summoned the CMD and the Registrar of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council to appear before it on December 2, although the matter was not heard as scheduled.

On the resumed hearing of the petition, counsel for the police, James Idachaba, said Peters was no longer a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force as he was dismissed over the case.

Idachaba noted that the police had arraigned the dismissed officer before the High Court of the FCT and the case file was later submitted to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation for prosecution.

Counsel to the panel, Chino Obiagwu (SAN), applied that the CMD should be formally joined as a necessary party in the petition.

Obiagwu added that the petitioner had raised certain allegations against the hospital.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima, granted the application as prayed.

Following this, Obiagwu sought an adjournment to enable the panel to regularise its records to reflect the CMD as a necessary party in the petition.

Galadima, however, commended the CMD for honouring the panel’s summon by personally coming before it.

The panel chairman adjourned the matter until January 25 for continuation hearing.