A member of the National Youth Service Corps scheme serving in Osun State, Ayomikun Ademorayo, on Sunday died after she reportedly washed her hair with an insecticide, Sniper, to eliminate lice.

Some colleagues of the deceased told The PUNCH correspondent that Ademorayo, an orphan, discovered lice in her hair while preparing for a new hairdo in preparation for her birthday on July 18.

They added that Ademorayo, a prominent member of the state NYSC volleyball team, applied the insecticide to her hair on Sunday afternoon and became unconscious few minutes later.

The deceased, who studied Human Kinetics at the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, it was learnt, lost her mother in June this year, while her father died some years ago.

She was said to be the breadwinner of the family and had younger siblings in secondary schools.

An eyewitness, who lives in the same compound with the deceased, told PUNCH Metro that Ademorayo became unconscious shortly after applying the substance to her hair and was rushed to a private hospital in Osogbo.

She, however, reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

The source said: “Ayomikun loose her hair in order to make a new style for her birthday, which is in 10 days’ time. She was preparing for July 18. She had bought a new clothe and bag for the purpose. She discovered that lice had invested her hair.

“So, on Sunday afternoon, she just applied Sniper to her hair to eliminate the lice. Shortly after she did that, Ayomikun lost consciousness and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Osogbo. But she died before she could get to the hospital.”

Reacting to the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the NYSC in the state, Funmilayo Okundaye, said she had yet to get the details, but confirmed the death of the corps member.

Sources told correspondent that when officials of the NYSC in Osun State contacted the deceased’s next of kin, they were told to arrange the burial in Osogbo though her relations live in Lagos.

Speaking during a short funeral service for the deceased at the Christian Association of Nigeria Cemetery, Ede on Monday, the Osun State Coordinator, NYSC, Ayodele Adegoke, who was represented by an official, described the deceased as cool-headed and had contributed to the advancement of her friends and community without recourse to race and tribe.

