Corps member who died in Lagos train accident buried + Photos

The remains of a 28-year-old National Youth Corps Member, Oreoluwa Aina, who was involved in the Lagos train accident which occurred on Thursday, March 9, have been laid to rest.

Aina was among the six victims who were confirmed dead by the state government.

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa was buried on Saturday at Atan cemetery.

A delegation of the state government led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa.