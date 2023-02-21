Corps member serving with Police declared wanted for firearms possession, other crimes

The Anambra State Police Command has declared one Emeh Daniel wanted for the offences of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Monday.

Ikenga said Daniel is a member of the National Youths Service Corps, with state code number AN/22A/3323, attached to the state police command.

He said: “The Anambra State Police Command today, February 20, 2023 wishes to declare Mr Emeh Daniel, aged 26 years old, wanted on the offence of unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, defamation of character, fraud and impersonation.

“Daniel is a youth corps member with state code number AN/22A/3323, attached to the Anambra State Police Command and is positively identified, involved/mentioned in an ongoing investigation in the command.

“Therefore, the command urges the general public to report to the nearest police station, if seen or call the command control room number at 07039194332 or the PPRO at 08039334002, if you have any information that can aid in his location for arrest, please.”