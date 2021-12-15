Corps member proposes to female Soldier in camp + Video, photo

A member of the National Youth Service Corps has proposed to a female Soldier while in camp.

This was revealed in a series of videos shared online by “Corpers Diary”, the in-house communication platform of the NYSC.

The proposal, which was done on the parade ground of the camp, saw several serving Corps members surrounding their colleague and the female Soldier.

The Corps members encouraged the Soldier to accept the proposal, which she did.

After accepting, the Soldier went into a wild laughter, covering her face and admiring her engagement ring.

According to Gatekeepers News, the event took place at the Kwara State Orientation Camp in Yipata.