Corps Member: NYSC threatening me for calling Tinubu’s government terrible + Video

A serving Corps member, with the TikTok handle: @talktoraye, has accused the National Youth Service Corps of threatening her for calling President Bola Tinubu’s government “terrible”.

The Corps member, who is serving in Lagos State, levelled the threatening accusation against the NYSC on her TikTok handle on Saturday.

@talktoraye had complained in an earlier video: “If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government.

“I just want to say to our president, I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.

“So, I am coming from a supermarket where I went to get foodstuff, and everything has gone up again.

“It’s just like every single week, prices keep increasing.

“I want to know: What is the government doing about this increase?

“Is there going to be a particular time when prices will stop going up?

“Why am I going to get a crate of eggs and I’m told it costs N6,500?

“It doesn’t make any sense that eggs would cost that much.

“I literally remember when eggs cost N800.

“I am so overwhelmed because this is the first time I’ve stayed out of my family house.

“After I left the supermarket, I got home, and the security and NEPA bills have skyrocketed, doubling in price.

“It is insane.

“I can’t keep up with these bills.

“Every single penny I make, I am using it to pay bills.

“The crazy thing is, you want to go out with your friend, and Uber is N25,000.

“Why are things so expensive?

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks.

“Everywhere smells.

“What is the government doing about the smell?

“Being an NYSC Corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme.

“The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the Federal Government pays us.

“We should start calling out the government.

“For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person.

“What are you doing to help our economy?”

@talktoraye said barely 24 hours after releasing the video, the NYSC came after her.

She said she has been receiving calls from several officials of the NYSC.

In one of such calls, which she took live, the official said: “Are you normal?

“Keep quiet and bring down the video you posted.”

