The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a serving National Youth Service Corps member in Enugu State, Princess Motunrayo Bolufemi, has committed suicide.

Bolufemi, a Batch C Youth Corps Member serving in Girls’ Secondary School, Ibagwa-Aka, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, took her life on Friday when she allegedly drank a substance suspected to be snipper.

The corps member, who hailed from Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and a graduate of Banking and Finance from Prince Abubakar Audu University, formerly Kogi State University, was reported to have taken two bottles of snippers to kill herself.

Our reporter gathered that the corps member had before committing suicide dropped a short note that read: “I did this because I see nothing worth living for in this world. Mummy I love you. Daddy, I love you. Matthew and John, you guys should take care; we will meet where we will depart no more. I love you guys.”

Confirming the alleged suicide to our correspondent, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, described the incident as unfortunate.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, in a text message to our correspondent, said: “The incident has to do with the taking of snipper insecticide by one Bolufemi Moturayo Yetunde, a female corper from Kogi State but, doing her service with Girls’ High School, Ibeagwa-Aka, Igboeze South L.G.A on 10/1/2020.

“She was later rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed her dead.”