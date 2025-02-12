Corps member beaten to death, suspects arrested

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, Safwan Adamu Fade, has been beaten to death, with the Plateau State Police Command saying two suspects were already in custody.

Command Commissioner, Emmanuel Adesina, confirmed the death of the corps member and arrest of 26 others for various offences.

CP Adesina gave the names of those arrested in connection with the death of the corps members as Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe.

He told newsmen at a news briefing: “On 23/01/25, at about 07:00 am, we received a report from one Umbule Boreng Reuben of Pankshin LGA, who reported that on 22/01/25 at about 06:00 pm, one Safwan Adamu Fade, an NYSC corps member serving at the FCE Pankshin, was reportedly beaten and severely injured by unknown hoodlums at the Pankshin Township Stadium.

“Upon receipt of the report, I immediately directed the DPO of Pankshin Division to lead a team of policemen to the scene where the victim was quickly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“The victim was treated and declared stable by the medical doctor on duty.

“The victim was later transferred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital as a result of some complications.

“The victim eventually died in the process.

“In our investigation, two suspects, one Samuel Dang Kat and Zatshinen Wubwerwe, both male, have been identified and arrested in connection with the case.

“Efforts are being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects and charge them to court.”

On other breakthroughs recorded by the command, CP Adesina said: “Within the period under review, the Plateau State Police Command has recorded some operational successes.

“Our aggressive onslaught against men of the underworld has led to the massive arrest of criminals and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

“The command is poised to serve you better.

“The support of the media and the publicity given to police activities have been tremendous.

“The public is better informed and educated on the good intentions of the police towards them and the need to form a strong alliance against the men of the underworld.

“Once again, I appreciate the good people of the state, the members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, and the gallant, professional and indefatigable police officers of the command who have brought about these successes.”

