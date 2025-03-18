Corps member apologises for calling Lagos ‘smelling state’ in viral video

A National Youth Service Corps member serving in Lagos, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, also known as Raye, who went viral last week for her criticism of the government, has apologised for describing Lagos as a “smelling state” after facing backlash.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Raye acknowledged that her comments may have offended Lagos residents and expressed regret over her choice of words.

She clarified that her intention was not to insult those who call Lagos home but to share her honest observation as a visitor.

According to her, the controversial remark was part of a broader initiative, a 30-day rant challenge aimed at spotlighting pressing issues in Nigeria.

She explained that her goal was to be heard and to encourage others to speak up about the country’s worsening economic situation.

“I want to first of all state that I am sorry to the people who were born and raised in Lagos State if you feel offended by what I said. I am sorry.

“But as a visitor here, I could tell there was a difference in the atmosphere and quality of air here.

“If the way that I put it triggered your emotions and the love for your birth state, I am sorry. I didn’t mean to talk down on your birth state,” she wrote.

Raye went on to explain that her initial plan was to post 20 videos addressing various societal concerns, hoping to spark dialogue by the 20th day.

However, the first video gained traction almost immediately, resonating with many Nigerians who shared her frustrations.

She also lamented the financial struggles young Nigerians face, highlighting how despite working over 45 hours a week, she and many others still struggle to afford basic leisure activities.

“When I started the 30-day rant challenge, I said I just wanted to be heard. I believed that if I got to DAY-20 people would begin to hear me and join me to speak to the government.

“My target was to make at least 20 videos complaining until I was heard. Lucky for me, I didn’t even have to get to DAY 2 because a lot of us were actually angry, and Day 1 of the challenge was enough for people to join me.

“I want better for myself. (And I hope you do too). The complaints I made are valid regardless of whatever ‘lifestyle’ you think I am living.

“I work 45+ hours a week and I should be able to afford hanging out with my friends every weekend. However, I can’t.

“But how many of us can actually afford to hang out with our friends? How many can afford that in reality? You spend all week working and can’t even feel alive during the weekends.”

Raye urged Nigerians to continue demanding better living conditions rather than getting distracted by fleeting controversies.

“I encourage all of us to ask for what we believe we deserve. I know distractions will take us again, very soon. But if we stay committed to asking for better we will get better,” she added.

Raye has been trending across Nigerian social media platforms since Saturday after her TikTok video criticising the country’s economic hardship and inflation went viral.

In the video, she expressed frustration over the cost of living and accused President Bola Tinubu of being a “terrible leader,” questioning the government’s efforts to address citizens’ struggles.

Her comments about Lagos, particularly calling it a “smelling state,” sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with her sentiments while others condemned her remarks.

