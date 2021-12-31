Corps Marshall Oyeyemi highlights FRSC’s goals for 2022

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has advised motorists on the significance of using side mirrors while driving to avert road crashes.

Edo Sector Commander of the corps, Henry Benamaisia, gave the advice during the “Operation Zero Tolerance” rally, with the theme: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels, and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”, organized by the Tipper garage in Benin, the State capital.

Benamaisia explained that the use of the side mirrors while driving indicates that a driver is driving for not just himself, but also for the motorist in his front, back and side.

He noted that people who drive without side mirrors do so due to ignorance of its importance, adding that road users were expected at all times to be at alert when driving.

The Sector Commander also advised against over confidence and admonished them to constantly carry out routine checks on their vehicles, as well as not to undermine regular eye and blood pressure checks.

The Corps head said the advice would ensure that motorists remain good drivers, urging them to constantly maintain safe speed and avoid dangers associated with night travels.

“I will also encourage all of you to drive defensively, obey traffic rules and be disciplined in order to enjoy quality road experience,” he said.

Benamaisia further advised against the use of used tyres, known as Tokunbo tyres, and showed the drivers how to read tyre expiration date.

“Above all try to observe and maintain the COVID-19 protocol always,” the sector commander added.

The Zone 5 Commanding Officer (ZCO), of the Corps Ayodele Kumapayi in his remarks admonished the drivers to always display the right behaviour and remain responsible drivers while on the road.

He commended the Tipper drivers in the south south state for displaying high level of discipline, coordination and credibility at all times, describing them as law abiding.

He, however, called on them to partner with the corps in sensitizing other motorists on the need to obey and adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

The Chairman, Tipper Drivers Association, Edo branch, Austin Uhunmwangho, appreciated the FRSC for its efforts and routine public enlightenment, as well as sensitization of members of the association.

He assured the corps of continued crashes free driving from the Tipper drivers. NAN