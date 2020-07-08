The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has commended the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, for his magnanimity and commitment towards the eradication of road traffic crashes in the State as he donated two Ford Rangers to the Zamfara State Sector Command of the Corps.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal, said the donation is a demonstration of the Governor’s love and passion for the safety of all road users, not only in the state, but the country at large and that it will definitely motivate the Corps personnel to put in their very best in saving lives on the road.

While thanking Matawalle for his unending support to the Corps, Oyeyemi enjoined him not to relent in availing the Corps any necessary assistance whenever the need arises.

He assured him that the Corps will put the vehicles to the best of use as he called on the Corps personnel to reciprocate the Governor’s kind gesture with adequate maintenance of the vehicles and effective utilisation in the area of patrol operations and rescue services.