The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has expressed shock over the death of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru which sad incident occurred at the Kaduna Airport on Friday, 21st May 2021 in an air mishap. He describes the unfortunate incident as saddening and a great loss to the nation at this critical period when the Armed Forces is committed to winning the war over the insurgency in Nigeria.

The Corps Marshal prays for the repose of the souls of the gallant officer and those of other officers and crew who died in the same ghastly air crash.

Corps Marshal Oyeyemi while condoling with the President, Commander -in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, the Nigerian Armed Forces, families and friends of the late Chief of Army Staff and other military officers and crew, who died in the unfortunate air-crash enjoined all to take solace in the fact that the late Chief of Army Staff lived exemplary and patriotic life worthy of emulation by all.

He described the late COAS as a disciplined, forthright, committed and professional military officer who was unwavering in fighting and winning the war not only against insurgency and returning peace to the nation, but partnering with the FRSC to ensure safer road environment for all road users.

He prays that Allah gives fortitude to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, members of the Armed Forces and the immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the great loss.. “May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him and others Aljanah Firdaus,” the Corps Marshal further stated.