Corps Marshal condoles with families of victims of Kano-Zaria road crash

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has commiserated with the families of the victims of the ill-fated fatal road traffic crash that occurred around Bagauda Law School, on Kano-Zaria expressway and also ordered Commanding Officers to step up enforcement on the installation of speed limiting device by commercial vehicle operators nationwide.

According to him, the order is to further intensify the implementation of the presidential directives of 2016 on all round enforcement on compulsory installation of speed limiting devices by commercial vehicles across board.

Oyeyemi who expressed deep concern over the incident and the loss of precious lives that followed, stated that bringing to an end, speed related crashes is one of the cardinal strategic goals the Corps intends to achieve this year, hence the urgent need to clamp down on commercial vehicles who refuse to comply with the policy on installation of speed limiting device.

In a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, preliminary reports from the crash investigation team revealed that the crash which occurred as a result of speed limit violation, involved two Toyota buses with the following registration details KBT 152 XA and NSR 275 ZX.

The two vehicles conveyed a total of 45 passengers as at the time of the crash. Out of the 45 passengers, 26 were injured while 19 comprising of 15 male adults and four female adults were killed.

While commiserating with families of the deceased and other victims, Oyeyemi stated that eradicating speed limited crashes from the highways have been the major focus since his assumption of office as the Corps Marshal.

Explaining further, he stated that the Corps has continually carried out the Presidential directives issued on clamping down on excessive speed, “that is why the Corps has put up several policies and enforcement strategies among which include the compulsory installation of speed limiting device which commenced with commercial vehicles.”

According to him, “most of these crashes are highly avoidable, only that most drivers and other road users do not harken to the training, sensitisation, and enlightenment programmes that the Corps has continually put in place to mitigate road mishap.

“As the lead agency in road safety administration and traffic management, we shall continue to strategically deploy the combination of operational and public education tools and personnel to ensure that road users are properly enlightened and checkmated for the safety of all,” he added.

The Corps Marshal therefore called on all road users to religiously adhere at all times to all established traffic rules and endeavour to listen to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for real time traffic update, road safety education and others that could entrench safe road use culture.