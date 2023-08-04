Corporate sustainability approach to value creation: Perspectives from Nestlé Nigeria – LBSSC

The concept of `Sustainability’ and its application in our collective desire for development has become a buzzword in today’s world riddled with environmental, social and economic challenges.

Sustainable development focus can be said to have been born out of the need to responsibly use resources without compromising their availability to meet future needs for posterity.

It also implies prioritising outcomes that are responsibly stewarded, positively impacting and long-lasting.

In essence, the sustainability mindset looks to safeguard the things that matter the most, which are people, the planet and our livelihoods – economic systems.

This was one of the reasons for a three-week intensive programme for journalists and media practitioners working on the thematic areas of nutrition, health, agriculture and environment.

The Nestlé Media training had as its theme: ‘Nestlé Advancing Nutrition, Health and Environmental Awareness through the Media’.

Delivered annually by the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre (LBSSC) the programme is designed to equip media professionals with critical knowledge on sustainability trends and solution journalism.

Its aim was also to offer media practitioners the keen understanding of the nexus between the environment and food systems.

They were also expected to effectively use such knowledge base to educate the Nigerian populace on best practices, lifestyle choices, and policy direction that foster sustainability of food systems, lives, and communities.

In her remarks, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria, Ms Victoria Uwadoka, said the exercise was “one of Nestlé’s programmes which aim to enhance quality of life for everyone.

“For the past four years, we have collaborated with LBSSC to equip journalists and media professionals with the knowledge and resources they need to tell compelling stories to help their audiences to make the right decisions around health, nutrition and the environment.

“This year, the training has built on the need to highlight the connection and interdependence between nutrition and health, sustainability and climate change, changing weather patterns and food systems in the Nigerian context and the significant impact that the behaviours of individuals and the cultures of communities have on this dynamic.

“Our expectation is to see more impact led storytelling to drive positive behavioural change to roll back the negative impact of climate change,’’ Uwadoka said.

Also, the Head, LBSSC, Ms Oreva Atanya, said that the programme’s participants had access to exceptional educational resources including online sessions, documentaries, case studies and group work to drive home the message.

Atanya said that the discussions highlighted problems caused by changing weather and climate patterns leading to displaced food systems which in turn cause food cost inflation, hunger and famine, largely resulting in other social challenges and even conflicts.

“There was also focus on the effects of man-made environmental challenges such as the negative impact of the recurring oil spill in the Niger Delta, which is all too familiar, degenerating environmental ecosystems and decimating the livelihoods of farmers and fishermen.

“With all of these, short-term and long-term solutions should be a matter of national urgency to all stakeholders,’’ she said.

Across the private sector, many organisations are leading by example.

The Nestlé training has featured organisations across Africa putting their money where their mouth is by embedding sustainability solutions in their business models, supply chains, and social interventions, and so on.

Examples from Nigeria include Nestlé’s supplier development programme which supports and empowers maize farmers by creating sustainable wealth, helping farming households’ transition from subsistence farming to SME agri-businesses.

Others are Airtel’s digital inclusion in rural areas to unlock potential for people and businesses; and Access Banks’ focus bespoke financial services for female entrepreneurs and women-led businesses.

Overall, countries and corporates speeding up the incorporation of sustainability strategies in their operations will be better for it in the long term.

For Nigeria, media professionals need to advocate for collaboration between public, private and non-profit sector stakeholders to accelerate Nigeria’s implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the Africa Agenda 2063 Goals.

They signpost the future with the framework and strategies to drive sustainability and sustainable development across all facets of our economic development.

Indeed, everyone has a role to play in promoting and integrating sustainability into their daily endeavours for the sustainable development of communities and organisations.

The government leaders and regulators on their part have to deploy and enforce helpful regulations with justice and equity.

The civil society and NGOs need to push more in driving advocacy and inter-sectoral collaboration among all critical sectors by filling the knowledge gaps needed by the public sector and the citizenry.

Journalists and the media must take the right turn to switch from merely amplifying the effects of sustainability related challenges like poverty and climate change to Solutions Journalism, thereby setting a constructive agenda for the citizenry.

The time is now for the media to go above and beyond in rallying all stakeholders to take decisive action in the fight against climate change by embedding sustainability best practices in companies, cultures and communities for sustainable development.

These will, no doubt, save our environment, food systems and businesses in the long term for future generations. NAN