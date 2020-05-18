The World Health Assembly (WHA) is set to hold between today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday).

This is coming as the World Health Organisation is struggling to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and map out easing of associate stay-at-home orders and lockdowns.

This is the first time when the assembly, WHO’s main governing body, will convene virtually.

This year’s meeting comes not only amid the coronavirus pandemic, but also a month after the US, WHO’s largest contributor, announced that it would halt funding to the organisation over its alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Member states are set to discuss a resolution on improving access to COVID-19 diagnostics and pending treatment and vaccines, as well as calls to investigate the origin of the virus and early response to the outbreak.

Apart from that, the 73rd edition of the meeting will address the health agency’s budget and elect members of the executive body.

It will also discuss agenda items that include ending tuberculosis, polio eradication and neglected tropical diseases.

Sputnik/NAN.