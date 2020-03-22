Coronavirus: Videos as Ogun seals several churches over violation of order

The Ogun State Government on Sunday deployed its Enforcement Task Force on its order on social and religious gathering and spacing following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

Several videos and photographs showed the Enforcement Task Force in churches that defied the order that not more than 50 persons should gather in a place at the same time.

So also were vehicles that disobeyed the spacing of passengers arrested.

One of the Pastors arrested was that of The Apostolic Church in Sagamu, which was earlier reported by The Eagle Online.

The State Government on its Twitter handle said the enforcement will be continuous.

It said in a series of tweets: “Officers of the task force began patrol, Sunday, as early as 5am, in order to ensure full compliance with the directive of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who last week placed a ban on high-density gatherings of more than 50 people.

“The public is therefore enjoined to desist from organising gatherings that fall under the purview of the ban or refuse to honour invitation to such gatherings.

“Any group of people found disobeying the Governor’s directive will be rounded up and the law would take its course, accordingly.

“However, the Government wishes to notify the public that this ban will be enforced without infringing on anyone’s right to freedom of movement and association, as permitted by the directive.”

