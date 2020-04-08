Coronavirus: US records highest death toll in single day

The United States of America has recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day with 1,736 fatalities reported on Tuesday, according to data from the John Hopkins University.

This brings the total number of deaths in the country to 12,722, with New York accounting for 731 of the latest fatalities.

The US has more than 398,000 confirmed cases, which is the highest number in the world, which has over 1.4 million.

Before now, the highest death figure in the US was 1,344, which was recorded on April 4.

The Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, said the state appeared to be nearing the peak of its pandemic, adding that hospital and intensive care admissions were down.

Cuomo, whose brother is also infected, urged the people to stay indoors and continue with social distancing, adding: “I know it’s hard but we have to keep doing it.”