German laboratories have been stretched to the limit by the surge in demand for coronavirus tests.

On the basis of data from 162 laboratories, test capacity has reached 100 per cent for the first time nationwide, the Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine said on Tuesday.

If such a surge continues, or if there is a possible equipment or personnel failure, there is a risk of a collapse in supply, the industry body warned.

The situation was dangerous and no longer acceptable, said association head Michael Mueller.

The association warned that too many coronavirus tests were still being carried out on those without symptoms and people with very low priority.

It urged test capacities to be concentrated on much more on urgent cases.

The association said data from the 162 laboratories showed that a total of 1.4 million PCR tests were carried out last week.

It said the proportion of positive tests rose to 7.3 per cent from 5.7 per cent the week before the equivalent of 104,663 positive tests. (dpa/NAN)