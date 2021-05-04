Italy has started to vaccinate members of its national football team against COVID-19 ahead of Euro 2020 this summer.

The country’s authorities will also ensure their 2020 Olympic athletes are vaccinated before heading to the Tokyo Games.

The football federation (FIGC) said on Monday that the government had approved the vaccinations for the Azzurri players given the relevance of the European Championships.

Players can receive their jab either at an institute for infectious illnesses in Rome or at a university hospital in Milan.

Roberto Mancini’s team face a tough schedule with a five-day training camp planned immediately after the conclusion of Serie A on May 23.

Rome hosts the opening game of Euro 2020, which was delayed 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic, on June 11 when Italy meet Turkey in front of around 16,000 fans.

Italy will also soon offer vaccinations to its Olympic team according to Francesco Figliuolo, the extraordinary commissar for the coronavirus emergency at the opening of a vaccination centre in Rome.

This should be a symbol of the new start in Italy post-pandemic.

dpa/NAN.