Coronavirus: FirstBank in video campaign to stop spread

Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, has taken the campaign to stop the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the digital space with the release of an extremely educative video on social behaviours to adopt.

The Bank had last week released a statement in which it highlighted measures it had adopted to protest its staff, customers and other stakeholders from contracting the virus.

As at Saturday, Nigeria has recorded 22 confirmed cases, with several contacts of the cases being traced.

In the video, modes of sneezing, greeting and washing of hands were taught viewers.