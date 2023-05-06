Coronation:  Tinubu greets King Charles III, raises hope of future engagements

Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he looks forward to more engagements with the newly-coronated King Charles III.

Tinubu in a congratulatory letter he personally signed said he looked forward to an opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as he and the monarch “had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates”.

The former Lagos State Governor said as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he hoped that during your reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain would continue and even become stronger in the interests of the two countries – Nigeria and United Kingdom.

The full letter reads: “The splendour of British monarchy and the rich tradition came to the fore again on Saturday and the world literally came to a standstill as you are crowned the new British King, with the appellation of King Charles III.

“By way of this letter, therefore, I convey to you my warmest congratulations on your coronation.

“It is heartwarming that your accession to the throne is coming after the 70-year-reign of your iconic mother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose death last September left the entire world in grief, given her eventful reign.

“Bearing your unique place in history as the first King to be inaugurated in Britain since 1937, I trust that you will follow in the glorious footsteps of your late mother and even surpass her achievements in United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Particularly remarkable about you is your love for the environment, importantly your lifelong crusade for sustainability and biodiversity.

“I hope that you will continue to push for these initiatives with kind eyes on the situation and plight of the under-privileged people in Africa and around the world.

“As the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I also hope that during your reign, the excellent bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Britain will continue and even become stronger in the interests of our two countries.

“I look forward to further engagements with you and the opportunity of a meeting in the nearest future as both of us had earlier indicated in discussions with mutual friends and associates.

“Once again, I rejoice with you on your coronation and pray that God Almighty grant you strength and wisdom and make your reign successful for the benefit of not only the people of the Great Britain, but for the entire world.

“Please rest assured of my highest regards always”.

The coronation of King Charles III held in United Kingdom today.

President Muhammadu Buhari is among the world leaders who attended the historic event.