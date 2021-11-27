Coronation: Ooni of Ife urges Yorubas to be proud of their culture

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Saturday appealed to the people of Yorubaland to be proud of their culture wherever they are living.

He made the appeal during the 1st coronation anniversary of Oore of Otun-Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adeagbo, in Otun-Ekiti.

Ogunwusi said the Yoruba race should not allow civilisation and western way of life to erode the rich culture they inherited from their forefathers.

He congratulated the Oore of Otun for witnessing his first coronation anniversary and prayed that his reign would bring tremendous development to the people of Otun and Mobaland.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Council of Obas in Ekiti State and the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Gabriel Adejuwon, rejoiced with Oore of Otun and prayed for him to celebrate more anniversaries on the throne.

Earlier, in his speech, Oba Adeagbo called on indigenes of the town to always work for its growth and development.

He assured the people that his reign would bring various developments in the area of infrastructure, scholarship and more progress.

The coronation anniversary featured cultural dances and conferment of Chieftaincy titles and presentation of award of honour to some dignitaries among other side attractions.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, friends of Oore of Otun Ekiti, traditional rulers and prominent sons and daughters of the town.