Coronation Group Chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede honoured with African Banker Lifetime Achievement award

Coronation Group has proudly congratulated its Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, on receiving the coveted African Banker Lifetime Achievement Award.

This prestigious accolade was presented at the African Banker Awards gala dinner and awards ceremony held in Nairobi Kenya on the sidelines of the African Development Bank’s annual meetings.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s illustrious career in banking and finance spans over three decades, marked by exceptional leadership and transformative accomplishments. As the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank from 2002 to 2013, he led its transformation from a minor player into one of Nigeria’s top five banks, extending its presence to nine other African countries and the United Kingdom. With a vision to democratize wealth creation opportunities for millions in Africa, Aigboje established Coronation Group – a conglomerate encompassing most aspects of investing, lending, and insurance with presence in Nigeria and other African countries.

Speaking on the award, Aig-Imoukhuede said: “This award honours the collective efforts of over ten thousand talented individuals, mostly Africans whom I have had the privilege to work with throughout my journey. As professionals, recognition spurs us to attain greater levels of excellence. The African Banker Awards have been a testament to the potential of African banking and its pivotal role in driving the continent’s economic transformation. I am deeply humbled and motivated to continue contributing to Africa’s growth and development.”

Reflecting further on this honour, Aig-Imoukhuede stated, “I think the youth have taken over our financial system and I am gladdened by this. From a young age, I have had the opportunity to contribute to Africa’s financial markets in different ways and thankfully, most of my contributions have landed on the right side of the system. Today, I ask myself what this quest been about? It is simply this – to write our history and shape the future, we Africans must own our capital”.

In addition to this accolade, Aig-Imoukhuede’s leadership at Access Bank was previously recognized in 2013 when he received the ‘African Banker of the Year’ Award. His efforts have fostered the development of numerous fintech and finance leaders through the Access Bank Academy, highlighting his enduring legacy and the ‘multiplying effect’ vital for rapid sector transformation.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s impact extends beyond banking. As co-founder of the Tengen Family Office, he oversees a multibillion-dollar portfolio of investments in banking, finance, insurance, technology, real estate, and energy. His philanthropic endeavours through the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and its subsidiaries focus on building Nigeria’s next generation of government leaders, transforming public sector effectiveness, and improving access to quality primary healthcare.

Wole Onasanya, MD/CEO Coronation Group, expressed his admiration, stating, “Mr. Aigboje’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the financial landscape of Africa. His commitment to excellence and innovation continues to inspire all of us at Coronation Group. We are immensely proud of his achievements and congratulate him on this well-deserved honour.”

Furthermore, Aig-Imoukhuede recently participated in the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) 56th Annual General Meeting and Conference. His contributions at this global forum further underscore his influential presence in international financial markets and his dedication to fostering a robust and dynamic capital market environment.

The African Banker Awards, now in its 18th year, is a landmark event celebrating the achievements of institutions and individuals who have significantly contributed to the reform, modernization, and expansion of Africa’s banking and financial sector. With the support of the African Development Bank Group as the event’s Official Patron, the awards bring together key industry players and top government officials from around the globe to honour excellence and best practices in African banking and finance.

Aig-Imoukhuede’s contributions to sustainable business practices and financial market reform have been widely recognized. In 2012, as a member of Nigeria’s Bankers’ Committee, he led the voluntary adoption of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles, an initiative that has been emulated globally. His role in the Presidential Committee on Fuel Subsidies led to saving Nigeria over $6 billion in fraudulent claims.