Coronation Art Gallery hosts spectacular evening of elegance

The Coronation Art Gallery, renowned for its commitment to promoting art and culture, hosted an unforgettable evening that brought together esteemed guests, art enthusiasts, and high-profile personalities.

The event, at the Coronation Art Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos, was an enchanting convergence of creativity, music and champagne.

In launching the Art Gallery, Coronation’s objectives, amongst others, were to democratise access to art for all and to encourage art appreciation across all its stakeholders.

Akinlolu Akinyele, the Managing Director of Coronation Life Assurance, extended a gracious welcome to the distinguished attendees, including VIP guests such as Udeme Ufot, B. Austen Peters, Dudun Peterside, Richard Ikiebe, Prof. F. Ayogwu (SAN), M. Marriott, Ego Boyo, Nimi Akinkugbe, Funmilayo Shyllon, Ajayi Olu, Mena Ajakpovi, W.B Dabiri, Barbara Barungi, Wole Oshin, Femi Lijadu, Femi and Ekua Akinsanya, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, B. Taylor, S. Udoma, S. Oni, Nnaeto Orazulike, Wale Ogunrinde, Rom Isichie, Belo Osagie, Adeniji Kazeem, Lilian Arigbodi, Kazeem Bello Osagie, Ehi Bello Osagie, Okoye Joe and Charles Uwensuyi Elosomwan (SAN).

Akinyele shared his heartfelt delight in hosting an event that exquisitely showcased the profound power of artistic expression.

The ambiance was elevated by the melodic tunes that graced the atmosphere, setting the stage for a truly unforgettable night.

Dotun Sulaiman, the visionary behind the captivating private collection on display, shared his excitement about presenting his masterfully curated artworks to acaptivated audience.

“Art has the unique ability to transcend boundaries and connect us all,” Sulaiman remarked, highlighting the importance of the evening in fostering cultural appreciation.

The event garnered the attendance of notable personalities from various walks of life, creating an environment conducive to networking, meaningful conversations, and the sharing of creative insights.

The Chairman of Coronation group, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating: “This evening celebrates not only art but the spirit of collaboration and unity that art embodies.

“It’s an honour to witness the convergence of creativity and culture here at the Coronation Art Gallery.”

As the evening unfolded, guests were treated to an experience that seamlessly merged art, culture, and sophistication.

Also Read:

The gallery itself became a haven of inspiration, igniting conversations that will undoubtedly shape the artistic landscape in the days to come.

The Coronation Art Gallery’s event was not merely a gathering but a celebration of art’s power to inspire, connect, and transform.

The memories of this enchanting evening are sure to linger in the hearts and minds of all those in attendance.