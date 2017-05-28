Corbyn: Labour ready to ‘serve the people’ in minority government

LATEST NEWS:
NANJune 9, 20172min0

Jeremy-Corbyn-e1497005774421.jpg
With results in 637 constituencies counted, no party was in a position to win 326 seats required to gain an absolute majority in the 650-seat parliament

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the party has emerged as the winner in Britain’s snap election and is “ready to serve the people who have given their trust” to it.
Corbyn, while speaking to the BBC on Friday, said: “We put forward our policies, strong and hopeful policies and have gained an amazing response from the public. I think it’s pretty clear who won this election.
“There isn’t a parliamentary majority for anybody at the present time; the party that has lost in this election is the Conservative Party; the arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost.
“I think we need a change.”
John McDonnell, Labour’s shadow chancellor, told the BBC the party was “disappointed” not to be forming a majority government but said there would be “no deals, no coalitions” in an attempt to form a minority government.
McDonnell said that Labour’s “achievement of this campaign has been tremendous”.
NAN reports that with results in 637 constituencies counted, no party was in a position to win 326 seats required to gain an absolute majority in the 650-seat parliament.
The Conservatives had won 311, the opposition Labour party was on 258 and the Scottish National Party was in third position with 34.


