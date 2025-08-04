CORA, NLNG honour 2025 longlist of 11 for The Nigeria Prize for Literature

Nigeria’s literary scene came alive over the weekend, as the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), in conjunction with The Nigeria Prize for Literature, hosted a book party to honour the 11 authors longlisted for the 2025 edition of the literature prize in Lagos.

The event marked the first public appearance of the longlisted writers. It featured book readings and a panel discussion, with authors participating both physically and virtually.

The gathering brought together writers, readers, literary enthusiasts, and members of the media in a celebration of Nigerian storytelling.

The longlist was selected from a total of 252 entries by a judging panel chaired by Professor Saeedat Bolajoko Aliyu of Kwara State University. Other members include Professor Stephen Mbanefo Ogene of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Olakunle Kasumu, host of Channels Book Club.

In her remarks at the event, Sophia Horsfall, NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, described the NLNG/CORA Book Party as a standout among the activities leading to the announcement of the winner in October.

“The NLNG/CORA Book Party is a unique celebration, one that draws authors, journalists, and lovers of literature together in a way that brings excitement and visibility to Nigerian writing,” she said.

“This Book Party is a testament to NLNG’s enduring belief in Nigeria’s creative future. While we produce energy to power homes, we also believe that stories power hope. In the past 20 years, the literature prize has ignited dreams, sharpened critical thinking, and inspired a new generation of Nigerian writers now stepping onto the global literary stage. The Nigeria Prize for Literature continues to give visibility, validation, and encouragement to stories that might otherwise go unheard, reminding the world that Nigeria has voices that matter,” Horsfall added.

Horsfall highlighted the literary community’s growing anticipation ahead of the final announcement, adding that NLNG remains committed to promoting excellence through the Prize. She noted that beyond celebrating writers, the Prize has helped elevate standards in editing, publishing, and the overall literary ecosystem in Nigeria.

She praised the shortlisted authors, stating that their achievement is a source of pride for their families, the nation, and NLNG.

Also speaking at the event, CORA Secretary-General Toyin Akinosho underscored the critical role of public literary platforms in fostering deeper engagement between writers and their audiences.

He emphasised the need for spaces where writers and readers can engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange ideas, and explore the inspirations behind the writing, which according to him are crucial to sustaining a dynamic literary culture.

Now in its 21st year, The Nigeria Prize for Literature rotates annually among four literary genres: prose fiction, poetry, drama, and children’s literature.

