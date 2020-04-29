The Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State has commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for fulfilling his promise to extend COVID-19 palliatives to opposition parties in the state and his purposeful leadership since the outbreak of the pandemic.

In a statement on Wednesday jointly signed by the Chairman of COPPILS, Hon. Akinola Obadia, and General Secretary, Comrade Shola Omolola, the coalition noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu promised on April 14 to give palliatives to political parties to cushion the effect of the lockdown on their members.

The parties added that the gestures to opposition parties has portrayed the Lagos State Governor as a leader that cares for all.

The statement: “We want to use this medium to Specially thank the Governor for fulfilling his Promise. Indeed, a Politician is known by the promises he keeps. The Political Parties got there palliatives on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd Last week. Over 70 Political Parties took part in the Exercise. We seize this opportunity to assure the Governor that the Leadership of the Political Parties will continue to Support the Governor in his efforts to fight this Covid-19 Pandemic to a Standstill.”

While quoting German theologian and evangelical Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer who said: “Political action means taking on responsibility. This cannot happen without power and power is to serve responsibility,” the coalition of parties gave kudos to Sanwo-Olu for serving the people of Lagos responsibly during this period when people across the world need to draw inspiration from their leaders.

“The Governor has shown capacity and zeal of a true Leader, and we urge the political parties and Lagosians in general to continue to be disciplined and responsible so we can collectively win the fight against COVID-19,” the group concluded.