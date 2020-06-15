Napoli and Juventus will renew one of Italian football’s classic rivalries when they meet in the Italian cup final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome this Wednesday at 8pm.

Italy is home to some of the fiercest football clubs in the world.

The rivalry, between both clubs, has provided some absolute classic matches down the years and StarTimes viewers will be treated to another feast of thrilling sporting actions.

Juventus are through to the Coppa Italia final by virtue of away goal rule after Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty that saw a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan, as Italian football returns with top flight fixtures after a 95-day absence caused by COVID-19.

Ronaldo last-minute penalty earned Juventus a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

However, he missed a penalty in the second leg.

The penalty was awarded on video review for a handball by Andrea Conti.

Cheers from the Juventus bench turned to groans as Ronaldo fired the spot kick onto the base of the left post.

Napoli reached the Coppa Italia final with a 1-1 draw at home to Inter Milan on Saturday as Dries Mertens cancelled out a Christien Eriksen goal scored direct from a corner to become the club’s all-time record scorer.

Napoli went through 2-1 on aggregate thanks to their 1-0 win at San Siro four months ago.

Napoli, who last won the competition in 2014, will meet Juventus in the final without fans present.

