Cooper, Chilekwu join Enyimba

Enyimba FC have completed the signings of midfielder Ikenna Cooper and defender Chigozie Chilekwu.



The duo have arrived from Sunshine having completed their medicals with the People’s Elephant.



Cooper joins on a two-year deal and arrives with valuable top level experience having also previously featured for FC Ifeanyi Uba and Heartland FC.



A commanding player with exquisite box-to-box qualities, Cooper is expected to bring balance and grit to an already competitive midfield setup.



Chilekwu, meanwhile, arrives to fill in at left back following the departures of Daniel Darkwah and Emmanuel Ampiah, and has penned a two-year deal.



The 26-year-old provides versatility as he can also operate comfortably as a wing forward and in central midfield.