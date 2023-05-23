Cook-A-Thon: Chef, Hilda Baci speaks on preparation, victory   

The incoming world chef, Hilda Baci who achieved the 100-hour Cook-A-Thon Guinness World Records, has given hint on how much it took her to prepare for the gallant feat.

Hilda spoke Tuesday in a Channels Television Interview programme.

She said it took her over five years to conceptualize the event and a year and five months to decide if it would occur.

“I have been overwhelmed with love in a very good way, I did not expect it to be this massive, but I am very grateful.

“It took us about six months to plan the actual event up to execution; it took a year and five months from when I decided this would happen, and the idea came to me five years ago,” she said. The Nation