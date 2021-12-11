Convocation: FUOYE alumni association lauds Fasina on performance

The Alumni Association, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has lauded the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina on what it described as the VC’s admirable performance since he assumed office on February 11, 2021 as the Chief Executive of the institution.

The association equally felicitated the VC, his amiable management team and graduands of the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic sessions on the occasion of the fifth and sixth convocation ceremonies which hold from December 13 to 19, 2021.

Speaking on behalf of the association in a press release tagged ‘Felicitations’, made available to the media office of the Vice-Chancellor, the President, FUOYE Alumni association, Arogundade Temitope E, said:”I wish to express my heartfelt greetings to the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, and the entire management team on the occasion of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti’s fifth and sixth convocation ceremonies. We admire your proactive and progressive leadership style, as well as your admirable commitment to creating a conducive and comfortable learning and working environment, which has resulted in noticeable improvement in FUOYE. This is highly commendable, and on this milestone occasion, l wish to express the association’s gratitude for a job well done thus far.

“We are convinced that with all the good hands on deck, the FUOYE of our dreams can be realized in the shortest amount of time possible,” he said.

While addressing the graduands, Arogundade, who urged them to be calm, assured that from his team’s very recent engagement with the Management, their duly signed certificates shall be available very soon. He therefore urged them further to enjoy the day of their glory, saying: “Dearest graduands, this should be an extremely proud occasion for you. Pursuing a dream involves significant effort and enthusiasm, and here you are at this momentous and enviable point of life. You deserve all the joy and happiness the day brings. Please accept my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for further success.”

Comrade Arogundade also called for understanding on the part of some of the graduands who have expressed concern via social media platforms over the delay in the collection of their certificates and threatened to prevent the convocation from taking place. He urged them to rather, toe the honourable path of ensuring peace and tranquility.

In the second part of his statement, which he tagged: ‘A Call for Peace and Tranquility’, Arogundade explained that the officially recognized body through which graduates of FUOYE could currently channel their requests, wishes and grievances, remains the Alumni association led by him. He disclosed that his team has had fruitful deliberations with the Management on the issue of certificates and found out that great efforts had been dissipated by Management in ensuring that certificates are ready pretty soon.

He therefore called for caution, saying, “Again, with regards to the issuance of certificates to the soon-to-be convoked, the association’s leadership is in constant engagement with the Management of the institution. In fact, we still had a meeting with Management on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, and from the discussions and deliberations at the meeting, l can assure you that every effort is being made to have the certificates ready for collection as soon as possible. The school administration has made a promise that we are confident will be kept. As a result, we appeal that we remain calm, conduct ourselves in the best manner and exercise a little more patience. FUOYE is on the rise, and to maintain the steady growth, progressive engagement from all quarters is required. As a result, we must strive to maintain peace and sound character in all our dealings.

“Finally, the Alumni association is the only recognized entity of graduates of the school, henceforth, any grievances and disputed concerns should be directed to the appropriate, authorized group. I remain devoted to serving in everyone’s best interests. Once again, my heartfelt congratulations on your graduation, and l wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year in advance, ” he said.