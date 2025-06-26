Convict bags 18 years imprisonment over sexual assault on twins

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Thursday convicted and sentenced a defendant, Chidera Chibuzor, to 18 years imprisonment, over attempted sexual assault on under aged twins.

The twin sisters (names withheld) are eight years old.

Justice Rahman Oshodi passed the verdict on the convict, following a plea bargain agreement reached with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, who is prosecuting the case.

The amended charge bordered on attempted sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, and assault.

Oshodi held that the court was satisfied that the convict understood the nature of the offences to which he pleaded guilty.

According to him, the case is a de novo (fresh) trial after the convict had originally stood trial on a two-count charge of defilement of the twins.

He held that no witness had testified in the new trial before the convict opted to change his plea.

The court, consequently, held that it had carefully considered the submissions of the prosecution and defence counsel, and thereafter, convicted Chibuzor of the three-count charge.

Oshodi held: “It is significant for you to understand that the initial charges of defilement, as preferred initially against you, attract a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment under the criminal law.

“These offences involved twin sisters, eight-year-old vulnerable children who were entitled to protection and care.

“The plea bargain negotiations in which you participated have resulted in amended charges that permit this court to exercise discretion in sentencing, albeit within the statutory framework governing the offences to which you have now pleaded guilty.

“I have also taken note of your own words during these proceedings, where you stated that you are not proud of your actions but this acknowledgement, whilst it cannot undo the harm caused, demonstrates a recognition of the wrongfulness of your conduct.”

After considering the circumstances of the case, as well as the terms of the plea bargain agreement, the court consequently, sentenced Chibuzor as follows:

“14 years imprisonment on count one, three years imprisonment on count two, and one year imprisonment on count three.

The court held that the terms of imprisonment shall run consecutively.

A consecutive sentence is where a judge orders a convict to serve multiple prison sentences one after the other, rather than at the same time (concurrently).

The judge added that the sentence shall take effect from September 18, 2020, the date of his remand, adding that he should be registered as a sex offender.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that state counsel, Dare Dada, had told the court that the convict committed the offences sometimes between July 2019 and September 2020 at Karimu Street in Surulere Lagos.

